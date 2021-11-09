An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a
Software Developer / Cloud Specialist
. Minimum years:
+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
+5 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Role Tasks:
- At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution space e.g. version control (Git)At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular
(Version 9 or higher) or React
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Jenkins, Azure
-
DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
-
Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT
Added advantage:
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
-
Liaise with stakeholders and team members
-
Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Github
- AWS
- selenium
- Java EE
- Jira
- Confluence
- javascript
- cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years