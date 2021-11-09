Software Developer / Cloud Specialist

An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a

Software Developer / Cloud Specialist

. Minimum years:

+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+5 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Role Tasks:

At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution space e.g. version control (Git)At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular

(Version 9 or higher) or React

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Jenkins, Azure

DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT

Added advantage:

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Github

AWS

selenium

Java EE

Jira

Confluence

javascript

cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position