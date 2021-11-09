Software Developer / Cloud Specialist

An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a
Software Developer / Cloud Specialist
. Minimum years:
+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+5 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Role Tasks:

  • At least 6 – 8 years knowledge and experience in Java or C# development including the necessary solution space e.g. version control (Git)At least 4 years’ worth of experience in front-end- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
  • Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g. Angular

(Version 9 or higher) or React

  • Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g. Docker
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, or AWS EKS or Kubernetes
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Jenkins, Azure

  • DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

  • Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g. MQTT

Added advantage:

  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Xunit Robot, Jest
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Java EE
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Github
  • AWS
  • selenium
  • Java EE
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • javascript
  • cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

