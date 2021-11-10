Agile Coach / Scrum Master

Are you the Driver of all things Agile?

Is this you?

You love working with Software Engineers

You are passionate about Agile best practices and Delivering Innovative solutions

You help to solve complex problems by creating new processes and business efficiencies that remove any obstacles to ensure optimal delivery can be achieved.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will set up an Agile practice within a Wealth Management company.

You will train and coach software developers to work with Agile methodologies and tools such as Kanban, Jira and help to shape how projects are being delivered within the organisation.

You will help shape team structure, provide recommended coaching ideas and improvements throughout the developer process (SDLC).

Where you’ll be doing it

Working from their Cape Town offices based in the Southern Suburbs. There is some flexibility around remote working some days of the week, however, ideally you need to be in the office 3 days a week.

What you’ll need

You will need at least 5+ years experience as a Scrum Master with at least 3 years experience working as Agile Coach level – training and coaching scrum masters

Ideally you will have worked within a Structured environment such as Financial Services or Corporate environments.

You will be a Certified Scrum Master and ideally certified Agile Coaching

What you’ll get.

This is an initial 6 months contract with the view to become a long term or potentially permanent role. A competitive salary of Circa R100k per month for a very experienced candidate is on offer. You will work with a small team of developers (around 10).

Ideally the role will start in mid January 2022

What next?

For a confidential discussion please contact Melissa

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

