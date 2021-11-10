Amazon’s e-commerce sales set for $16bn jump

As the world’s largest e-commerce retailer by revenue and market capitalisation, Amazon has witnessed explosive growth over the past two years. In 2021, the e-commerce net sales of the retail giant are expected to hit over $146-billion, or $60-billion more than in 2019, and the increasing trend is set to continue next year.

According to data presented by StockApps.com, the e-commerce net sales of Amazon’s marketplace are expected to jump by further $16-billion and hit over $162-billion in 2022.

The global surge in online sales amid the pandemic has been a major booster of Amazon’s sales and revenue growth.

In 2020 only, sellers on the Amazon marketplace sold $300-billion worth of goods, $100-billion more than in 2019.

On the other hand, The Future Shopper Report 2020 showed 48% of global online shoppers chose Amazon as their favourite shopping destination for entertainment items last year. Another 37% of respondents preferred its marketplace for buying toys and 29% for tech purchases.

According to EcommerceDB data, the retail giant has seen its e-commerce net sales grow by around $10-billion per year even before the Covid-19. But, after the pandemic hit, annual growth almost tripled, causing net sales to reach $120,9-billion in 2020, up from $86-billion a year before that.

Statistics show the retail giant is expected to see its e-commerce net sales grow by further $25,4-billion in 2021 and another $16-billion in 2022. Despite the slowdown, total net sales on Amazon’s marketplace are expected to nearly double compared to the pre-pandemic levels.

Although amazon.com runs multiple other online stores like amazon.co.uk, amazon.de, and amazon.fr, statistics show that the US is convincingly its largest market. In 2020, around 93% of first-party net sales on amazon.com were shipped to customers in the US. Far behind, Canada ranked as the second-largest market with a 1% sales share. Greater China, the UK, and Australia followed, with 0,6%, 0,4%, and 0,3% share, respectively.

Statistics also show electronics and media was the most popular product category on Amazon’s marketplace, with almost 55% share last year. Toys and hobby products made around 22% of all online purchases in 2020. Furniture and appliances, food and personal care, and fashion followed, with a 14%, 5%, and 4% share, respectively.