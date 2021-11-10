Cloud Developer

Skills and Experience:
-
Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ work experience;
-
Experience doing .Net C# development;
- .NET platform knowledge;
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF);
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice;
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .Net Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Education:
-
Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;
-
Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .net
- ASP.Net
- MVC
- SQL