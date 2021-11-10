Cloud Developer

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 1 – 3 years’ work experience;

  • Experience doing .Net C# development;

  • .NET platform knowledge;
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF);
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice;
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .Net Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Education:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .net
  • ASP.Net
  • MVC
  • SQL

