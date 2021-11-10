DevOps Engineer (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, implementing, migrating and supporting a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solutions.

Supporting the adoption of CI/CD, TDD and Agile.

Designing and developing features for building and testing and deployment systems.

Performing support, maintenance and troubleshooting of various development tools / systems.

Ensuring the uptime and availability and performance of all components.

Supporting program and project specific requirements.

Performing system build and release when assistance is required.

Scanning, monitoring and alerting all security vulnerabilities in the developed code.

Mitigating security vulnerabilities in the development environment.

Performing database related task i.e. Installation, monitoring, tuning, etc.

Qualifications:

B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, ND:IT

Skills / Experience:

3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment

2+ years of experience in the following:

DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines



Linux based operating systems



Bash scripting

1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef

Solid understanding of networking.

Experience in at least one of the following:

3+ years of experience using either of the following:

IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting



Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA

Experience in the role of DevSecOps

1+ year of experience in either of the following:

Cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments.



Firewalling / security.



Code scanning for security vulnerabilities



Software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle

2+ years of experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

Jenkins | Git

Jira/bitbucket/confluence

Docker | Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)

XL-deploy | Graphing / logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineer

Linux

CI/CD

