DevOps Engineer (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Designing, developing, implementing, migrating and supporting a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solutions.
- Supporting the adoption of CI/CD, TDD and Agile.
- Designing and developing features for building and testing and deployment systems.
- Performing support, maintenance and troubleshooting of various development tools / systems.
- Ensuring the uptime and availability and performance of all components.
- Supporting program and project specific requirements.
- Performing system build and release when assistance is required.
- Scanning, monitoring and alerting all security vulnerabilities in the developed code.
- Mitigating security vulnerabilities in the development environment.
- Performing database related task i.e. Installation, monitoring, tuning, etc.
Qualifications:
- B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, ND:IT
Skills / Experience:
- 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
- 2+ years of experience in the following:
- DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
- Linux based operating systems
- Bash scripting
- 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef
- Solid understanding of networking.
Experience in at least one of the following:
- 3+ years of experience using either of the following:
- IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
- Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA
- Experience in the role of DevSecOps
- 1+ year of experience in either of the following:
- Cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments.
- Firewalling / security.
- Code scanning for security vulnerabilities
- Software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle
- 2+ years of experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory
Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- Jenkins | Git
- Jira/bitbucket/confluence
- Docker | Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
- XL-deploy | Graphing / logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineer
- Linux
- CI/CD