DevOps Engineer (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Nov 10, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Designing, developing, implementing, migrating and supporting a comprehensive build and release management process and technical solutions.
  • Supporting the adoption of CI/CD, TDD and Agile.
  • Designing and developing features for building and testing and deployment systems.
  • Performing support, maintenance and troubleshooting of various development tools / systems.
  • Ensuring the uptime and availability and performance of all components.
  • Supporting program and project specific requirements.
  • Performing system build and release when assistance is required.
  • Scanning, monitoring and alerting all security vulnerabilities in the developed code.
  • Mitigating security vulnerabilities in the development environment.
  • Performing database related task i.e. Installation, monitoring, tuning, etc.

Qualifications:

  • B.Sc or B.Eng in Computer Science, ND:IT

Skills / Experience:

  • 3+ years of experience in an enterprise IT development environment
  • 2+ years of experience in the following:
    • DevOps – Automation, Scripting, building CI/CD pipelines
    • Linux based operating systems
    • Bash scripting
  • 1+ year of experience with a provisioning tool like ansible, puppet or chef
  • Solid understanding of networking.

Experience in at least one of the following:

  • 3+ years of experience using either of the following:
    • IBM WebSphere and WSADMIN scripting
    • Experience in the role of a DB2 DBA
  • Experience in the role of DevSecOps
  • 1+ year of experience in either of the following:
    • Cybercrime countermeasures and cyber security assessments.
    • Firewalling / security.
    • Code scanning for security vulnerabilities
    • Software security tools like Sonar, Fisheye, Nexus Lifecycle
  • 2+ years of experience working with an artifact repository like Nexus or Artifactory

Experience in the following would be advantageous:

  • Jenkins | Git
  • Jira/bitbucket/confluence
  • Docker | Cloud platforms (AWS or Azure)
  • XL-deploy | Graphing / logging (Kibana, grafana, logstash)

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps Engineer
  • Linux
  • CI/CD

