Entrepreneurship hackathon takes place this weekend

The Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) is the largest celebration of entrepreneurs and innovators who bring ideas to life and empowers nascent entrepreneurs, startups and those who face systemic barriers to starting and scaling their own company.

The Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) uses the GEW as its flagship annual programme that encourages ecosystem stakeholders to launch new programmes, fund startups, explore progressive policies for their countries, address challenges faced by startups, hack on solutions for various obstacles and work together towards building a stronger and more sustainable ecosystem.

This year, 22 On Sloane will be hosting a 48-hour GEW Hackathon in partnership with Telkom FutureMakers from 12 November to 14 November 2021. The Hackathon will serve as a platform to explore opportunities, provide solutions and help solve pressing problems faced by large corporate and startups in this digital world focusing on Edtech, Fintech, Over the Top Media, Internet Software Solutions, Gaming and Smart Homes.

Mmathebe Zvowobo, enterprise and supplier development executive at Telkom, says: “Entrepreneurs are future problem-solvers and therefore we are thrilled to support entrepreneurs of the future, experience creativity and unleash innovation at the upcoming GEW Hackathon. Telkom FutureMakers affirms our commitment to giving back while bringing entrepreneurs together with our business in a meaningful way.”

The Hackathon is designed in the form of a challenge which will see over 100 software developers, computer engineers and business strategists in groups of 20 teams ranging from 2-5 members, compete to provide solutions to pre-identified problems. There will be six different business challenges focusing on the above-mentioned sectors that each team will be competing in. The total prize money for the Hackathon is set R1.2m. For each business challenge, one winner will emerge victorious and will receive a cash prize of R200 000.