IBM Data Stage Developer

Nov 10, 2021

Are you an IBM Data Stage Developer? Then this role is for you!

Our client has a vacancy for an IBM Data Stage Developer.

The successful candidate would need to have the following skills and experiences:

  • 4 + years of experience as an ETL architect, developer, and data warehouse developer
  • Mandatory: ETL, DataStage 11.x, Unix, Linux 11.1, Mainframe z/OS V12
  • Databases: DB2, SQL
  • Scripting: AIX/Linux scripting
  • Hands-on development on DataStage as an ETL tool, ETL architecture, Datawarehouse development knowledge
  • Experience with standard systems analysis tools and procedures.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and analytical skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to establish deep understanding of client’s business issues.
  • Have deep knowledge of data architectures, ODSs, Data warehouses and methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • DataStage
  • ETL Tools
  • Linux
  • Unix
  • Mainframe

