Are you an IBM Data Stage Developer? Then this role is for you!

Our client has a vacancy for an IBM Data Stage Developer.

The successful candidate would need to have the following skills and experiences:

4 + years of experience as an ETL architect, developer, and data warehouse developer

Mandatory: ETL, DataStage 11.x, Unix, Linux 11.1, Mainframe z/OS V12

Databases: DB2, SQL

Scripting: AIX/Linux scripting

Hands-on development on DataStage as an ETL tool, ETL architecture, Datawarehouse development knowledge

Experience with standard systems analysis tools and procedures.

Excellent problem-solving skills and analytical skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to establish deep understanding of client’s business issues.

Have deep knowledge of data architectures, ODSs, Data warehouses and methodologies

Desired Skills:

DataStage

ETL Tools

Linux

Unix

Mainframe

