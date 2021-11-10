Are you an IBM Data Stage Developer? Then this role is for you!
Our client has a vacancy for an IBM Data Stage Developer.
The successful candidate would need to have the following skills and experiences:
- 4 + years of experience as an ETL architect, developer, and data warehouse developer
- Mandatory: ETL, DataStage 11.x, Unix, Linux 11.1, Mainframe z/OS V12
- Databases: DB2, SQL
- Scripting: AIX/Linux scripting
- Hands-on development on DataStage as an ETL tool, ETL architecture, Datawarehouse development knowledge
- Experience with standard systems analysis tools and procedures.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and analytical skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to establish deep understanding of client’s business issues.
- Have deep knowledge of data architectures, ODSs, Data warehouses and methodologies
Desired Skills:
- DataStage
- ETL Tools
- Linux
- Unix
- Mainframe