Intermediate .Net Developer with Azure

Join a leading cloud-based solutions Software Company, looking for a C# Developer with Azure experience. They are on the lookout for a deep software Engineer to join their team.

This SaaS hub ensures an effortless data security proven to be a game changer in their industry.

If you feel you are talented, and a highly motivated Developer looking for your next challenge within a company that will mould you into a next level senior Developer. This is for you.

Tech stack includes:

.Net Core

C#

Web API

Agile / Scrum

Azure Stack

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is RS53980 which is a permanent position working remotely offering a cost to company of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position