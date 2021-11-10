Intermediate .Net Developer with Azure

Join a leading cloud-based solutions Software Company, looking for a C# Developer with Azure experience. They are on the lookout for a deep software Engineer to join their team.
This SaaS hub ensures an effortless data security proven to be a game changer in their industry.
If you feel you are talented, and a highly motivated Developer looking for your next challenge within a company that will mould you into a next level senior Developer. This is for you.
Tech stack includes:
- .Net Core
- C#
- Web API
- Agile / Scrum
- Azure Stack
- Angular
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
Reference Number for this position is RS53980 which is a permanent position working remotely offering a cost to company of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
