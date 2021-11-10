PHP Software Developer-JHB

We are looking for someone fluent in PHP, are you a well-educated and experienced with Angular, Vue and Node then we need you. Keep reading for more information

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science or relevant degree is essential

3-5 years professional experience

South African citizen

PHP experience is essential

JS

and Node.JS is essential

React

React Native would be greatly beneficial

Experience with Angular is needed

Laravel is a bonus

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or fax to: [Phone Number Removed];, you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us

within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

