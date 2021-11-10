Senior Front-End Developer (Angular) at Mediro ICT

An International Insurance company is looking for a Senior Developer with strong Angular skills, this would be a permanent role, based 100% from home. You would be responsible for end-to-end implementation, unit testing, and deployment of complex software solutions with a special focus on user interfaces applying best practices in UX and CX principles. Assisting application architects in designing software solutions and aiding in the testing of user [URL Removed] is an international operation, unordinary office hours may be required due to different time zones

Design, implement, test, and deploy complex UX software solutions

Responsible for assisting application architect in extending the design of the user interface capabilities as well as any other capability needed.

Implementing complex software designs using the Frontend stack. (HTML, CSS, Angular)

CSS / Botstrap

Javascript

Angular 8.0

Typescript

Rest API Cnsumption

Nde NPM Modules

Unit testing via Karma

Agile/Scrum

Ensuring an adequate level of unit test coverage across all developed source code.

Taking ownership, ensuring reliability and fault tolerance across Java components.

Contribute to continuous code review and quality assurance processes.

Actively use SonarQube to increase source code quality, root out bad practices and security vulnerabilities.

Responsible for applying SOLID software development principles.

Responsible for best practices in logging and monitoring enablement.

Continuously keep changelogs of components up to date as needed when changes occur.

Actively being involved in the deployment of software using Jenkins by applying the DevOps principle that if you code it, you deploy it.

Engage with all stakeholders in a professional and cooperative manner

Provide authoritative, expertise, and advice to all stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Deliver on agreements made with stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed

Make recommendations to improve stakeholder engagement

Participate and contribute to the IT culture by living the values.

Self-management and teamwork

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry, and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing, and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development

Contribute to financial controls and planning

Identify solutions to enhance cost-effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Business Acumen

Understand how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact the commercial viability of potential ventures and profitability.

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

Anticipates meets and exceeds clients and stakeholders expectations by creating long-lasting relationships that support the client value proposition.

Drive for Results

Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility, and execution to deliver business results.

Leads Change and Innovation

Challenge the status quo, do what is right for the business, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.

Collaboration

Prioritize the business interests of and invest in the success by aligning effort across business areas.

Impact and Influence

Persuades, convinces, influences, and inspires others, both within and externally to win support, loyalty, and gain commitment to the purpose.

Self-Awareness and Insight

Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty, and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Minimum RequirementsMinimum qualifications

Relevant IT qualification bachelor’s degree OR Diploma in IT related field

Minimum experience

7+ years of relevant IT software experience (Development SDLC lifecycle)

3+ years of experience in Angular development using TypeScript

Proven experience working in an AGILE environment.

Strong in Unit Testing, Integration Testing, and Mocking

Good understanding of UX and CX Principles

Extensive experience with browser-based technologies.

Experience consumption of REST web services.

Familiarity creating and using Docker/Kubernetes

Learn more/Apply for this position