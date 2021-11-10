Senior Java Developer

Nov 10, 2021

Work in a team and take the lead if required.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

Analyzing system and user requirements,
Prioritize, assign and execute review
Test and debug code,tasks throughout the software development life cycle
Develop Java EE applications
Write well-designed efficient codes, design databases, document

Operating Systems – Windows; Programming Languages – Java, J2EE, Spring, Hibernate, SQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS , JSP ;

Tools – Eclipse, Apache Tomcat v7.0,

Web Based Technologies – JSP, XML, SOAP, Restful Services;

Web/Application Servers – Apache Tomcat, Websphere,Mule; Java Services for Back-End. Atlassian Toolset – Git/Bitbucket.

Database is Postgres

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • J2EE
  • Spring
  • Hibernate
  • SQL
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JSP
  • Eclipse
  • Apache Tomcat
  • XML
  • SOAP
  • Restful Services
  • Web Application Servers
  • Apache
  • Websphere
  • Mule
  • Back End
  • Atlassian
  • GIT
  • BitBucket

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

