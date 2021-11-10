Senior Java Developer

Work in a team and take the lead if required.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

Analyzing system and user requirements,

Prioritize, assign and execute review

Test and debug code,tasks throughout the software development life cycle

Develop Java EE applications

Write well-designed efficient codes, design databases, document

Operating Systems – Windows; Programming Languages – Java, J2EE, Spring, Hibernate, SQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS , JSP ;

Tools – Eclipse, Apache Tomcat v7.0,

Web Based Technologies – JSP, XML, SOAP, Restful Services;

Web/Application Servers – Apache Tomcat, Websphere,Mule; Java Services for Back-End. Atlassian Toolset – Git/Bitbucket.

Database is Postgres

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

Spring

Hibernate

SQL

Javascript

HTML

CSS

JSP

Eclipse

Apache Tomcat

XML

SOAP

Restful Services

Web Application Servers

Apache

Websphere

Mule

Back End

Atlassian

GIT

BitBucket

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position