Senior Java Developer

Work in a team and take the lead if required.
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
Analyzing system and user requirements,
Prioritize, assign and execute review
Test and debug code,tasks throughout the software development life cycle
Develop Java EE applications
Write well-designed efficient codes, design databases, document
Operating Systems – Windows; Programming Languages – Java, J2EE, Spring, Hibernate, SQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS , JSP ;
Tools – Eclipse, Apache Tomcat v7.0,
Web Based Technologies – JSP, XML, SOAP, Restful Services;
Web/Application Servers – Apache Tomcat, Websphere,Mule; Java Services for Back-End. Atlassian Toolset – Git/Bitbucket.
Database is Postgres
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years