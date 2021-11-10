Senior Project Manager (Cape Town) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for planning, directing and coordinating the activities of multiple smaller projects or one larger project, to ensure that all the goals are accomplished.

Experience

Min:

At least 5 – 8 years’ proven experience in an administrative or related junior project management role (project / task coordination & resource capacity planning using a shared pool of resources within a similar environment)

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Project Management

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

PMI Accredited Project Management Certification

Knowledge

Min:

General knowledge of :

Systems Development Life Cycle

Project management methodologies

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Project Management systems and procedures (e.g. EPM)

Project Management terminology and guidelines (e.g. PMBoK)

Systems integration in an open IT system environment

IT within the banking industry

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Deciding and Initiating Action

Adapting and Responding to Change

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Planning and Organising

Following Instructions and Procedures

Relating and Networking

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

