Senior Project Manager (Cape Town) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for planning, directing and coordinating the activities of multiple smaller projects or one larger project, to ensure that all the goals are accomplished.
Experience
Min:
- At least 5 – 8 years’ proven experience in an administrative or related junior project management role (project / task coordination & resource capacity planning using a shared pool of resources within a similar environment)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Project Management
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- PMI Accredited Project Management Certification
Knowledge
Min:
General knowledge of :
- Systems Development Life Cycle
- Project management methodologies
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Project Management systems and procedures (e.g. EPM)
- Project Management terminology and guidelines (e.g. PMBoK)
- Systems integration in an open IT system environment
- IT within the banking industry
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Planning and Organising
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Relating and Networking
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.