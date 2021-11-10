Software Development Team Lead at BET Software

BET Software is seeking a Software Development Team Lead. The purpose of this role is to lead the software development team within BET to ensure the delivery of complex product and system development projects across a variety of products and technologies. Managing the successful delivery of projects will require you to plan, coordinate and lead activities across the full delivery lifecycle. This will include working closely with the department’s project managers, coordinating business analysts, architects and developers, as well as liaising with key project stakeholders as required. You will also be responsible for managing the performance and growth of each team members career through mentoring and coaching.

Responsibilities:

SDLC Management

Responsible for each phase of the product or project life cycle, end to end from inception, growth, maturity to decline. Where applicable this includes inception, requirement, analysis, design, development, testing, deployment, infrastructure, capacity, performance, support, monitoring and decommissioning as required.

Aligning development roadmap with business, clients (internal and external) and technology through collaboration with multiple team members.

Managing issues with appropriate urgency includes resolution and communication with stakeholders in conjunction with the support / post-deployment process.

Prioritization and planning of backlogs/demand pipelines and product roadmaps

Define, track and measure product Business Benefits Realisation as appropriate to your product development space.

Maintains Technical understanding and in-depth product as well as general group product and system knowledge.

Strategic Mindset

Aligns objectives and activities to the broader strategic needs of the team and organisation.

Customer orientation- Responsible for creating and proper grating a customer-oriented attitude within the team whilst identifying and understanding the needs of all customers and managing their expectations.

Facilitates an understanding of competitor analysis and market research to identify areas of opportunity and risk.

Aligns with other teams as required to achieve objectives.

Consistent, clear and regular communication with key internal and external stakeholders.

Integrates the team and department processes and procedures effectively with companywide processes and procedures.

Team Management

Manages direct and indirect reports (i.e. seconded team members)

Ensures that the team is aligned with the company’s strategy and working towards achieving the strategy.

Ensures the team is appropriately resourced and members are equipped with the requisite skill required for both current and future projects.

Developing a training and career development plan for each team member.

Collaboratively works with team members to set performance goals and measures

Conducts regular performance discussions with the team members to facilitate a culture of growth.

Facilitates mentoring and coaching as required.

Is actively involved in the recruitment of new team members when necessary.

Oversees all aspects of the team by facilitating and resolving issues through effective problem solving and communication skills.

Maintain a current and future skill matrix for your team

Create a culture for teams that are aligned to the platforms and BET values

Skills and competencies:

Displays high adaptability and resilience.

Strong decision making and problem-solving skills.

Takes initiative and is resourceful.

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written), interpersonal and customer care skills.

Strong attention to detail and the ability to take accountability.

Able to work under pressure and in a fast-paced growing environment.

Minimum requirements:

5+ years Software Development experience (preferable)

4+ years experience leading a Software Development Team

Experience managing medium to large size software development projects

Please note that only candidates who meet the stipulated minimum requirements will be considered.

If you have not been contacted within 30 days, kindly consider your application to be unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Development of software

Management

SDLC

team leader

Microsoft

.NET

Team Development

Design Patterns

SOLID

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

BET Software is one of the most diverse betting software providers in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing ground-breaking software on a global scale while supporting incredibly large transactional volumes in a fast-paced industry. Our multiskilled team is passionate about pushing boundaries to create world-class solutions. We offer a dynamic work environment that supports learning and growth, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals. Currently, on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our footprint with the objective of establishing BET Software as a leader in global markets. Interested? There’s a lot we can’t predict in this business, but one thing is certain: you’ll never be bored.

