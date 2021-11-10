Test Analyst (Logistics) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Merchandise and Supply Chain IT portfolio. If you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer outcomes.

TFG Logistics has experienced significant Distribution Centre unit growth over the last year with the acquisition of Jet Retail Business. There are strategic plans to expand the Distribution System Capability extensively over the next 3 years providing an exceptional opportunity for the successful IT candidate to be involved in testing and reviewing these Supply Chain IT solutions, primarily Manhattan Warehouse Management system.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with ProjectScrum teams to support solution outcomes.

Reviewing business and system requirements, including agile stories, to ensure testability and to identify issues early

Preparing test plans, test schedules and estimate test effort.

Designing test cases and test scenarios to effectively test systems and applications.

Creation, gathering and managing of test data.

Applying test methods, techniques and standards

Executing test cases to evaluate system quality and mitigate risk

Maintenance and extension of the test automation suite

Identifying and investigating issues, including triaging with Product Owners and Developers

Record and manage defects through to resolution

Monitoring and reporting on testing progress, as well as system quality

Performing a variety of different types of testing (system testing, integration testing, functional testing, UAT, regression testing, Load testing)

Interacting with different companies, including 3rd party vendors and service providers

Requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification

3- 5 years of solid testing experience across a range of application types, including web, RF scanners and desktop.

Have proven experience in using test management tools e.g. JIRA, Azure DevOps, Team Foundation Server.

Have strong technical skills to aid testing efforts such as Oracle SQL, PL/SQL, Unix scripting.

Have a strong ability to read and write SQL queries, read code and understand SQL database structures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to communicate at all levels

Ability to self-manage deliverables and to communicate concerns

Able to work independently and in a team orientated collaborative environment.

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

