These are the most misspelled brands on the Internet

Whether it’s on our food, clothes, or car, we encounter brands every day. One of the key aspects that distinguishes a brand is their name – but some brand names are more recognisable and easier to spell than others.

Interested in brand recognition, the business finance team at money.co.uk, used online analytics tool Ahrefs to find some of the most misspelled brand names on the Internet.

The Results:

The most misspelled brands on the internet Rank Brand name Commonly misspelled online as Average no. of times misspelled online (per month) 1. Hyundai Hundai, Hiundai 605,000 2. Lamborghini Lamborgini, Lambogini 365,000 3. Ferrari Ferari 123,000 4. Hennessy Henessy, Hennesy, Henesy 95,100 5. Heineken Heinken 90,000 6. Gillette Gillete, Gilette, Gilete 82,000 7. Suzuki Susuki, Suzki 78,800 8. Haagen-Dazs Haagen Daz, Haagen Dasz, Haagen Das, Haagen Daaz 59,600 9. Uniqlo Uniclo, Unilo, Uniql 58,600 10. Verizon Verison 48,000 11. = Huawei Huwaei, Huwai 46,000 11. = Fedex Fedx 46,000 12. Bugatti Bugati, Bogati 45,500 13. Volkswagen Volkwagen, Volwagen 42,900 14. Christian Louboutin Christian Loubotin 42,000 15. Sriracha Siracha 38,000 16. Nutella Nutela 31,000 17. Deloitte Deloite 27,000 18. Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Gabana, Dolce and Gabana 25,000 19. AstraZeneca AstraZenica 20,000 20. Porsche Porsh, Porsch 19,500 Source: Money.co.uk

Money.co.uk found that popular South Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai is one of the most misspelled brands on the internet, with an average of 605 000 incorrect global online searches per month. Common search variations for Hyundai include ‘Hundai’ (581 000 monthly searches) and ‘Hiundai’ (24 000 monthly searches).

In second place is Lamborghini, with an average of 365 000 inaccurate online searches a month for the luxury sports car giant. Those searching for Lamborghini, are typically misspelling it as ‘Lamborgini’ (351 000 monthly searches) and ‘Lambogini’ (14 000 monthly searches).

Ferrari is in third position. The misspelled ‘Ferari’ is searched online an average 123 000 times a month.

French cognac producer Hennessy (‘Henessy’, ‘Hennesy’, ‘Henesy’ – 95 100 combined) and Dutch beer producer Heineken (‘Heinken’ – 90 000), respectively rank fourth and fifth.

Interestingly, Uniqlo in ninth spot is the most misspelled clothing retailer on the list. The company which originated from Japan is erroneously searched online an average 58 600 times every month. The error-filled Uniqlo searches include ‘Uniclo’ (55 000 monthly searches), ‘Unilo’ (2 100 monthly searches) and ‘Uniql’ (1 500 monthly searches).

At the other end of the rankings, in 20th position is Porsche. The Ge 0rman high-performance automotive manufacturer is incorrectly searched online an average 19 500 times per month, the biggest alternatives being ‘Porsh’ (1000 monthly searches) and ‘Porsch’ (9 500 online searches).

Overall, seven out of the 20 most misspelled brands on the internet are from the automotive industry.

Salman Haqqi, a business finance editor from money.co.uk, offers guidance on what to consider when choosing a memorable brand name:

“A brand name can be one of the core pillars that will determine the popularity and success of a business, therefore aspiring entrepreneurs must give careful consideration when choosing a brand name for their new business.”

He outlines some fundamentals organisations should keep in mind when doing so:

* Unique – A brand name that is distinctive and makes the business stand out against competitors.

* Digestible – A brand name that is not too difficult to say or spell. In the e-commerce age, this is especially important, ideally a brand name people can easily Google and find online.

* Due diligence – A brand name that can be trademarked and you can acquire a web domain for.

* Visual awareness – A brand name that can be clearly communicated through colours, icons and logos.

* Longevity – Can the brand name grow in correlation with the business and maintain relevancy as the business expands into new products, services, markets and territories?”