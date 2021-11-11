BCX scoops Cisco MEA Security Partner of the Year Award

BCX was awarded the Cisco Middle East and Africa Security Partner of the Year Award, which recognises Cisco’s top performing regional partner for business growth while delivering world-class customer sales and service.

BCX competed against more than 2000 Cisco partners residing in approximately 69 countries across two continents to achieve the title.

“This award is very important for BCX, we are thrilled to be recognised as a valuable partner to Cisco, adding value through collaboration, agility, innovation and service. This also cements our partnership, which spans 20 years. It further demonstrates the competitiveness of local businesses against international counterparts,” says BCX CEO, Jonas Bogoshi.

The Security Managed Services Business demonstrated excellence and Security competence through growing the business year on year (42% growth during FY20 – FY21); the sale of Security Enterprise Agreements, strategically positioning BCX as the biggest Security partner in South Africa.

“Over the past year, during these traumatic and challenging times, BCX, a Cisco Gold Integrator, was able to utilise their resources to focus on the key areas of all organisations from a security perspective. As a result, they’ve made significant investments in their security competencies and have managed to achieve double digit growth in their Cisco Security Business. We are truly impressed by their drive and initiatives and grateful for the continuous support. Wishing the BCX Team all the best for the year ahead,” says Fady Younes, Cisco Cybersecurity Sales Director, Middle East & Africa.