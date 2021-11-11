Bitcoin price rise set to continue into 2022

The Bitcoin price is likely to continue its upwards trajectory until at least the second quarter of 2022 amid continuing global inflation fears.

This is the prediction from Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere, as the world’s dominant cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $69 000 on Wednesday.

It followed data revealing that inflation has surged to a 31-year high in the US, raising the prospect the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

Green comments: “Prices paid by US consumers jumped the most since 1990 last month, climbing a staggering 6,2% from a year earlier.

“This latest data out of the US will only compound global fears about inflation as price pressures run hot around the world.

“Inflation in the UK could rise above 5% by early next year, Euro area annual inflation is 4,1% in October 2021, up from 3,4 % the month before, and the cost of goods leaving Chinese factories surged by another record rate last month – 13,5% – and there are increasing signals that consumers are now feeling the pain.”

He adds: “It’s a global issue as businesses have been raising prices as supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of qualified workers push up costs.

“And it’s one that is likely to last until at least the beginning of the second quarter of 2022, when pressures should start to ease.

“Against this backdrop, and amid some peaks and troughs along the way as markets never move in a straight line with traders taking profit, we can expect to see the price of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies continue their skywards trajectory.

“Bitcoin is widely regarded as a shield against inflation mainly because of its limited supply, which is not influenced by its price.”

This “inflation shield”, says Green, will bring to the crypto market growing investment from major institutional investors, bringing with them capital, expertise and reputational pull – and further driving up prices.