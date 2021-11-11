DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:THE technical expertise of a solutions-driven and proactive DevOps Engineer is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Insights, Intelligence & Tracking Software Solutions. Your core role will be to own, sustain and grow the companys DevOps processes and procedures and specifically to build, test and maintain the infrastructure and tools to allow for the speedy development and release of software. This role requires collaboration with the Development team, client technical teams and other relevant personnel to ensure software development efficiency and very high system uptime. You must have a very good Matric Maths pass including IT, a relevant DevOps/SysAdmin course or suitable tertiary qualification with 2 years experience in a similar role or as a Systems Administrator & be skilled in Linux, Ubuntu, Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana, Ansible, Terraform, Windows PowerShell, Bash shell coding, Docker, Kubernetes, Jetty, GitHub, Jenkins, Cassandra or similar [URL Removed] and grow DevOps capabilities

Implement, gather and analyse metrics from both the IT infrastructure environment and applications to assist in performance tuning and fault finding.

Work closely with Development teams to improve services through deployment pipelines, automated technologies and application maintenance best practices.

Balance feature development speed and reliability with well-defined service level objectives.

Create sustainable systems and services through automation and improvements.

Be responsible for all existing and new server infrastructure, including on-premises, private cloud and cloud hosting environment.

Monitor server and systems performance and uptime.

Check server and application log files to identify potential issues pro-actively.

Responsible for daily testing of all systems and deployed (PROD) instances.

Timely rectify failures / stoppages.

Assist in the management of hosting contracts.

Implement licencing and software updates.

Monitor IT Security and Cyber Security, including implementing a robust Cyber / IT Security plan.

Show technical leadership and responsibility.

Apply technical initiative through empowered execution.

Liaise and collaborate with client technical teams, where relevant.

Support sales and projects attend events representing the business from a technical perspective.

Fulfil other tasks as requested by management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of very good pass at Matric / equivalent level (Maths and IT Non-negotiable).

Relevant tertiary education or DevOps / System Administration courses.

Minimum of 2 years experience as a System Administrator / DevOps Engineer.

Awareness of DevOps and Agile principles.

Relevant Linux training and proficiency; Ubuntu OS preferred.

Knowledge of Programming languages, DevOps pipelines and Continuous Testing.

The ideal candidate will have experience in some or all of the following areas:

Log management and ELK Stack. (Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana).

IAC and automation tools (Ansible, Terraform).

Scripting (Windows PowerShell, Linux shell, Bash shell coding).

Container technology and orchestration (Kubernetes, Docker).

Jetty.

Build tools (GitHub, Jenkins).

Apache Foundation applications (generally).

Cassandra or similar NoSQL databases.

Clustered computing environments.

Apache Kafka or other Message queue / Middleware applications.

HA Proxy / other Proxy applications.

ATTRIBUTES:

Knowledge worker, with strong teamwork mentality and very strong integrity.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Good attention to detail.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

The ability to work on multiple projects at the same time.

Able to quickly grasp the complexities of the eco-system and operate at a high level on his / her own with minimal supervision.

Able to communicate effectively in English.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Engineer

Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position