The Dialler Analyst will assist and manage the outbound campaigns across all sites. The role holder will play a key role in helping to standardise and optimize the outbound delivery across the business while becoming a SME for all outbound campaigns.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Support the delivery of dialling strategies across a variety of outbound campaigns that optimize the KPI delivery of the operation
- Support the management of daily & weekly data loads, receipts, volumes and availability on all campaigns
- Effectively communicate any areas of potential risks around data volumes/quality
- Manage the daily outbound dialler performance and real time adherence in a blended environment
- Ensure all dialler and real time MI is accurate, timely and effective and comes with insight, not just information
- Be the local point of management and control for call abandoned rates within Ofcom, client regulations and limits
- Work closely with key stakeholders to measure on the day performance against plan in both and core outbound and blended environments
- Work closely with planning and real time to ensure headcount plans are in line with dialling strategies
Experience and qualifications:
- Effective Communicator
- Team Worker
- Customer Focused
- Ability to create and troubleshoot SQL queries, work with stored procedures
- Results Focused
- Real Time Analysis
- Experience of day-to-day dialler management in a mixed inbound/outbound contact centre
- Full appreciation for outbound campaign management
- Understanding of how the dialler performance impacts the campaign performance both positively and negatively, transitioning this into solution delivery
- Full appreciation and understanding of real time management in a blended environment, from planning handover 1 week prior to in day performance and the impacts on operations
- Data export options from dialler and how to best turn this information to insight for the operational and client stakeholders
- Understand all OFCOM guidelines to ensure that dialling strategies are compliant.
- Experience of extracting and manipulating large data volumes
- Advanced MS Excel skills