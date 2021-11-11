Dialler Analyst

The Dialler Analyst will assist and manage the outbound campaigns across all sites. The role holder will play a key role in helping to standardise and optimize the outbound delivery across the business while becoming a SME for all outbound campaigns.

Duties and responsibilities:

Support the delivery of dialling strategies across a variety of outbound campaigns that optimize the KPI delivery of the operation

Support the management of daily & weekly data loads, receipts, volumes and availability on all campaigns

Effectively communicate any areas of potential risks around data volumes/quality

Manage the daily outbound dialler performance and real time adherence in a blended environment

Ensure all dialler and real time MI is accurate, timely and effective and comes with insight, not just information

Be the local point of management and control for call abandoned rates within Ofcom, client regulations and limits

Work closely with key stakeholders to measure on the day performance against plan in both and core outbound and blended environments

Work closely with planning and real time to ensure headcount plans are in line with dialling strategies

Experience and qualifications:



Effective Communicator

Team Worker

Customer Focused

Ability to create and troubleshoot SQL queries, work with stored procedures

Results Focused

Real Time Analysis

Experience of day-to-day dialler management in a mixed inbound/outbound contact centre

Full appreciation for outbound campaign management

Understanding of how the dialler performance impacts the campaign performance both positively and negatively, transitioning this into solution delivery

Full appreciation and understanding of real time management in a blended environment, from planning handover 1 week prior to in day performance and the impacts on operations

Data export options from dialler and how to best turn this information to insight for the operational and client stakeholders

Understand all OFCOM guidelines to ensure that dialling strategies are compliant.

Experience of extracting and manipulating large data volumes

Advanced MS Excel skills





Learn more/Apply for this position