Dialler Analyst

Nov 11, 2021

The Dialler Analyst will assist and manage the outbound campaigns across all sites. The role holder will play a key role in helping to standardise and optimize the outbound delivery across the business while becoming a SME for all outbound campaigns.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Support the delivery of dialling strategies across a variety of outbound campaigns that optimize the KPI delivery of the operation
  • Support the management of daily & weekly data loads, receipts, volumes and availability on all campaigns
  • Effectively communicate any areas of potential risks around data volumes/quality
  • Manage the daily outbound dialler performance and real time adherence in a blended environment
  • Ensure all dialler and real time MI is accurate, timely and effective and comes with insight, not just information
  • Be the local point of management and control for call abandoned rates within Ofcom, client regulations and limits
  • Work closely with key stakeholders to measure on the day performance against plan in both and core outbound and blended environments
  • Work closely with planning and real time to ensure headcount plans are in line with dialling strategies

Experience and qualifications:

  • Effective Communicator
  • Team Worker
  • Customer Focused
  • Ability to create and troubleshoot SQL queries, work with stored procedures
  • Results Focused
  • Real Time Analysis
  • Experience of day-to-day dialler management in a mixed inbound/outbound contact centre
  • Full appreciation for outbound campaign management
  • Understanding of how the dialler performance impacts the campaign performance both positively and negatively, transitioning this into solution delivery
  • Full appreciation and understanding of real time management in a blended environment, from planning handover 1 week prior to in day performance and the impacts on operations
  • Data export options from dialler and how to best turn this information to insight for the operational and client stakeholders
  • Understand all OFCOM guidelines to ensure that dialling strategies are compliant.
  • Experience of extracting and manipulating large data volumes
  • Advanced MS Excel skills


