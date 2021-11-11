Expert Software Engineer (Python focus) – Midrand – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

What’s your Programming language? Python maybe?

Splendid chance to break innovative development boundaries in an environment that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on next-generation manufacturing technology developing top tier projects using high-performance technologies and platforms.

Prestigious fast cars, cutting edge technology and Software engineering, who said you can’t have your bread buttered on both sides?

What you need to have in order to catch their attention?

8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Agile working experience advantageous

Web and digital project experience advantageous

The opportunity requires a minimum of 8 years extensive experience in Python:

Python Unit Testing

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Using Public Cloud Services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Java Exposure

Restful services

TypeScript, NodeJS

MongoDB Exposure

AWS services

Atlassian APIs

Reference Number for this position is KR53816 which is a contracted position based in Midrand, offering contract rates of up to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

Restful services

TypeScript

NodeJS

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position