MainOne supports VIPNET with increased capacity

MainOne, the West African connectivity and data centre solutions provider, has upgraded Ivorian ISP VIPNET’s capapacity form 155Mbos to 1Gbps.

VIPNET is a telecommunications operator that provides connectivity services and technology integration solutions through the national broadband coverage.

VIPNET became MainOne’s first local ISP partner in Côte d’Ivoire. Following a successful year, a request was made to upgrade its capacity provisioning as a result of MainOne’s world-class connectivity services and VIPNET business growth/expansion.

Ahmed Cherif, CEO of VIPNET, comments: “Operational excellence is imperative for the growth of all companies. MainOne has ensured we achieve and maintain our commitment to providing the best connectivity and technology services to the Ivorian market which has enabled us to maintain our position as a major internet service provider in Côte d’Ivoire. We value the relationship with MainOne and trust that the upgrade will only lead to more successes and an enabled ICT ecosystem in the country.”

Etienne Kouadio Doh, country manager of MainOne, adds: “MainOne is happy to support VIPNET in its efforts to meet its business objectives in Cote d’Ivoire. We remain strongly committed to providing innovative ICT infrastructure, solutions and services that drive the growth of businesses and we continue to push for the growth and development of the digital economy in the francophone region.”