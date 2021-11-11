Network Manager

Job Duties:
Ensure daily operational duties are fulfilled
Managing a team of Network and Net-SysAdmin engineers
Ongoing maintenance and improvement of the core network
Vendor management
Overall planning of network rollout and associated tasks
Managing of the network within budget parameters
Maintain network stability and uptime of the network
Network product support and ongoing development
Security of the overall network
Execution of the group network strategy
Internal customer support
And any other reasonable task
Requirements:
CCNP/CCSP certification with official CSCO number
10+ years working within an ISP based environment
Experience and knowledge of Cisco routers and switches (IOS)
Experience and knowledge of Juniper routers and switches (JUNOS)
Experience and knowledge of Extreme Networks switches (EXOS)
Experience and knowledge of IP addressing and subnetting (IPv4 &IPv6)
Experience and knowledge of Routing protocols including BGP and OSPF
Experience and knowledge of MPLS and Metro Ethernet protocols
Excellent analytical and troubleshooting ability
Experience and knowledge of of Linux Servers
Experience and knowledge of Radius (AAA)
Experience and knowledge of VMWare and virtualization
Proficiency with source-control tools (GitHub, Bitbucket, etc.)
Familiar with monitoring systems/tools e.g. Netdata/Zabbix/Iris
Experience leading a engineering team
Knowledge of a wide variety of network solutions, standards and protocols
Experience in working with multi-cultured employees
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Ability to take ownership of projects and initiatives with minimal supervision
Ability to work under pressure and is stress tolerant
Project management experience
Capacity planning and network optimization experience
Valid driver license and own transport