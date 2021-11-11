SAP Functional Consultant (French_German) (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Software Solutions Specialist seeks a proactive & ambitious SAP Functional Consultant to join its team. You will require a relevant University Degree in IT/Math or other similar or equivalent qualification, 10+ years working experience in a similar role, basic SQL/Database skills, XML, UML, basic Linux, Retail Process knowledge including POS/Backoffice, ERP/Store Processes & SAP. Extensive travel for up to 4 days a week will be expected. French or German fluency is also required as well as a valid VISA.REQUIREMENTS:

Fluent in French or German.

Relevant qualification (IT / Math / etc.), university preferred.

10+ Years relevant work experience.

Office Skills (Word, Excel, PPT).

Basic SQL / Database Knowledge.

XML, UML, etc.

Basic Linux.

Retail Process Knowledge (Retail Experience)

POS / Backoffice.

ERP / Store processes.

Knowledge of POS / ERP products. SAP Product Skills. Consulting / Advisory competencies (recommend, ask, etc.). Writing Skills (specification / documentation). Networking capabilities. Willingness to Travel (4 days / week). Must possess a valid VISA.



ATTRIBUTES:

Fluent English (verbal /written.

Professional appearance.

Presentation skills.

Analytical capabilities, methodical approach to problem-solving.

Organise work independently and work efficiently.

Time Management.

