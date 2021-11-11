Security Software Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Software Developer: Security

Description of Position

General

The company is seeking a passionate, experienced, and self-motivated software developer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.

Your main responsibility will be the design, development and testing of security software solutions for the company stand-alone and integrated security products. These products run on embedded platforms with a Linux or native operating system.

Minimum Requirements

2 to 7 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

A degree in one of the following:

Eng Electronic Engineering,

Eng Computer Engineering, or

BSc Computer Science (or similar)

Main Responsibilities

Develop communications security (COMSEC) solutions conformant with FIPS standards

Develop transmission security (TRANSEC) algorithms and solutions

Develop link security (LINKSEC) algorithms and cipher streams

Perform security requirements analysis

Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred

Experience writing software in C for embedded platforms

Experience writing software in C++ for embedded platforms

Experience/knowledge in communications security and cryptography

Experience with developing software in conformance a with relevant security standards (FIPS 140 or similar)

Familiarity or experience with DO-178B/C development standards

Soft Skills Preferred

Good logic and problem-solving skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Team player

Work Environment

We provide a stimulating and engaging environment where we pride ourselves on our high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.

Some of the benefits of a career with us include:

Work on cutting-edge technology, new and existing standards and company proprietary products

Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior company employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers

Assistance with post-graduate studies

Possible international travel opportunities

Flexible working hours

You will receive a daily lunch (not during Covid-19 restrictions)

About The Employer:

