Security Software Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Nov 11, 2021

Software Developer: Security

Description of Position

General

The company is seeking a passionate, experienced, and self-motivated software developer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.

Your main responsibility will be the design, development and testing of security software solutions for the company stand-alone and integrated security products. These products run on embedded platforms with a Linux or native operating system.

Minimum Requirements

2 to 7 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.

A degree in one of the following:

  • Eng Electronic Engineering,
  • Eng Computer Engineering, or
  • BSc Computer Science (or similar)

Main Responsibilities

  • Develop communications security (COMSEC) solutions conformant with FIPS standards
  • Develop transmission security (TRANSEC) algorithms and solutions
  • Develop link security (LINKSEC) algorithms and cipher streams
  • Perform security requirements analysis

Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred

  • Experience writing software in C for embedded platforms
  • Experience writing software in C++ for embedded platforms
  • Experience/knowledge in communications security and cryptography
  • Experience with developing software in conformance a with relevant security standards (FIPS 140 or similar)
  • Familiarity or experience with DO-178B/C development standards

Soft Skills Preferred

  • Good logic and problem-solving skills
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills
  • Team player

Work Environment

We provide a stimulating and engaging environment where we pride ourselves on our high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.

Some of the benefits of a career with us include:

  • Work on cutting-edge technology, new and existing standards and company proprietary products
  • Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior company employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers
  • Assistance with post-graduate studies
  • Possible international travel opportunities
  • Flexible working hours
  • You will receive a daily lunch (not during Covid-19 restrictions)

About The Employer:

