Security Software Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Software Developer: Security
Description of Position
General
The company is seeking a passionate, experienced, and self-motivated software developer to join our growing team of engineers and developers working on our ground-breaking digital radio communication technology.
Your main responsibility will be the design, development and testing of security software solutions for the company stand-alone and integrated security products. These products run on embedded platforms with a Linux or native operating system.
Minimum Requirements
2 to 7 years of software development experience in a professional capacity.
A degree in one of the following:
- Eng Electronic Engineering,
- Eng Computer Engineering, or
- BSc Computer Science (or similar)
Main Responsibilities
- Develop communications security (COMSEC) solutions conformant with FIPS standards
- Develop transmission security (TRANSEC) algorithms and solutions
- Develop link security (LINKSEC) algorithms and cipher streams
- Perform security requirements analysis
Specialised Knowledge and Experience Preferred
- Experience writing software in C for embedded platforms
- Experience writing software in C++ for embedded platforms
- Experience/knowledge in communications security and cryptography
- Experience with developing software in conformance a with relevant security standards (FIPS 140 or similar)
- Familiarity or experience with DO-178B/C development standards
Soft Skills Preferred
- Good logic and problem-solving skills
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Team player
Work Environment
We provide a stimulating and engaging environment where we pride ourselves on our high standards (both in terms of employees and products). You will have the freedom to advance your career in a workplace where individuals of ability and application have the support to develop rewarding careers.
Some of the benefits of a career with us include:
- Work on cutting-edge technology, new and existing standards and company proprietary products
- Opportunities to gain invaluable knowledge and expertise from senior company employees who are experts in their respective fields and are eager to mentor co-workers
- Assistance with post-graduate studies
- Possible international travel opportunities
- Flexible working hours
- You will receive a daily lunch (not during Covid-19 restrictions)
About The Employer:
