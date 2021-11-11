Senior Frontend/UI Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Nov 11, 2021

Our client, a Global Commodities firm with a presence in Cape Town, is in search of a seasoned Senior Frontend/UI Developer to join their growing team.Client DetailsOur client, a Global Commodities firm, is a global energy and commodities trading company with a presence across the world.DescriptionThe Senior Frontend/UI Developer would be responsible for the following:

  • Create in-house web and mobile applications.
  • Design mockups and wireframes.
  • Implement websites, landing pages, and applications from concept through deployment, with a responsive, mobile-first approach.
  • Working closely with other team members in the development team.

ProfileQualifications & Experience:

  • 5-10 experience in building the Front-end applications.
  • Minimum 3-4 year of experience with React including JSX component
  • Experience with html, css, scss
  • Experience with Typescript
  • Developer who mostly focused on developing using frontend technologies only
  • Preferable to have experience in developing plugins for Grafana
  • Deep understanding of UX/UI.
  • Graphical sense of design, ability to take sketches and turn them into working UI.
  • Ability to write clean, scalable/modular code through source control.
  • Ability to follow directions and adheres to timelines and project plans.
  • Good communication skills, ability to mentor and work collaboratively.
  • Highly organized and with great time management skills.
  • Experience in DevOps
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or experience plus certifications

Job OfferR750,000 CTC per annum – R1,000,000 CTC per annum

About The Employer:

Global Commodities firm

