Senior Frontend/UI Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, a Global Commodities firm with a presence in Cape Town, is in search of a seasoned Senior Frontend/UI Developer to join their growing team.Client DetailsOur client, a Global Commodities firm, is a global energy and commodities trading company with a presence across the world.DescriptionThe Senior Frontend/UI Developer would be responsible for the following:
- Create in-house web and mobile applications.
- Design mockups and wireframes.
- Implement websites, landing pages, and applications from concept through deployment, with a responsive, mobile-first approach.
- Working closely with other team members in the development team.
ProfileQualifications & Experience:
- 5-10 experience in building the Front-end applications.
- Minimum 3-4 year of experience with React including JSX component
- Experience with html, css, scss
- Experience with Typescript
- Developer who mostly focused on developing using frontend technologies only
- Preferable to have experience in developing plugins for Grafana
- Deep understanding of UX/UI.
- Graphical sense of design, ability to take sketches and turn them into working UI.
- Ability to write clean, scalable/modular code through source control.
- Ability to follow directions and adheres to timelines and project plans.
- Good communication skills, ability to mentor and work collaboratively.
- Highly organized and with great time management skills.
- Experience in DevOps
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or experience plus certifications
Job OfferR750,000 CTC per annum – R1,000,000 CTC per annum
About The Employer:
Global Commodities firm