Senior Frontend/UI Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, a Global Commodities firm with a presence in Cape Town, is in search of a seasoned Senior Frontend/UI Developer to join their growing team.Client DetailsOur client, a Global Commodities firm, is a global energy and commodities trading company with a presence across the world.DescriptionThe Senior Frontend/UI Developer would be responsible for the following:

Create in-house web and mobile applications.

Design mockups and wireframes.

Implement websites, landing pages, and applications from concept through deployment, with a responsive, mobile-first approach.

Working closely with other team members in the development team.

ProfileQualifications & Experience:

5-10 experience in building the Front-end applications.

Minimum 3-4 year of experience with React including JSX component

Experience with html, css, scss

Experience with Typescript

Developer who mostly focused on developing using frontend technologies only

Preferable to have experience in developing plugins for Grafana

Deep understanding of UX/UI.

Graphical sense of design, ability to take sketches and turn them into working UI.

Ability to write clean, scalable/modular code through source control.

Ability to follow directions and adheres to timelines and project plans.

Good communication skills, ability to mentor and work collaboratively.

Highly organized and with great time management skills.

Experience in DevOps

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or experience plus certifications

Job OfferR750,000 CTC per annum – R1,000,000 CTC per annum

About The Employer:

Global Commodities firm

Learn more/Apply for this position