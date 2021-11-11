ABOUT THE ROLE
As the Senior Software Engineer you will be responsible for initiating, building and maintaining all aspects of our bespoke software platforms, including but not limited to:
- Our student portal
- Our mentor portals
- Our placements portal
- Our website and payment gateways
- Our sign up flows
- Our data analysis platforms
Our tech stack consists primarily of Python, Django, AWS (EC2, RDS, S3, Lambda, SQS, SNS, CloudWatch, Route53), Postgres, and a little bit of Ubuntu.
To excel in this role, you should be a creative problem solver, possess advanced technical skills, and display keen attention to detail and high standards in code quality.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Write quality code for our website and platforms using Python and Django.
- Collaborate with other members of the team to execute engineering projects, plan sprint cycles, undertake technical troubleshooting, and reduce technical debt.
- Coach and mentor junior developers on the team.
- Work closely with Product to help in planning, designing and creating an implementation roadmap of platform features which will be used by tens of thousands of people around the world.
- Communicate with technical people through clean code and documentation, and with non-technical people by translating their requirements into implementable milestones and smaller goals.
REQUIREMENTS
Minimum
- Minimum 4 years of experience as a software developer.
- Experience with a core programming language, preferably Python, and with web frameworks, preferably Django.
- Experience working with PostgreSQL and AWS.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt in line with or ahead of external changes.
- Prior tech startup experience in a high-growth and ambitious environment.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- AWS
- Django
- PostgreSQL