Senior Software Engineer

ABOUT THE ROLE

As the Senior Software Engineer you will be responsible for initiating, building and maintaining all aspects of our bespoke software platforms, including but not limited to:

Our student portal

Our mentor portals

Our placements portal

Our website and payment gateways

Our sign up flows

Our data analysis platforms

Our tech stack consists primarily of Python, Django, AWS (EC2, RDS, S3, Lambda, SQS, SNS, CloudWatch, Route53), Postgres, and a little bit of Ubuntu.

To excel in this role, you should be a creative problem solver, possess advanced technical skills, and display keen attention to detail and high standards in code quality.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Write quality code for our website and platforms using Python and Django.

Collaborate with other members of the team to execute engineering projects, plan sprint cycles, undertake technical troubleshooting, and reduce technical debt.

Coach and mentor junior developers on the team.

Work closely with Product to help in planning, designing and creating an implementation roadmap of platform features which will be used by tens of thousands of people around the world.

Communicate with technical people through clean code and documentation, and with non-technical people by translating their requirements into implementable milestones and smaller goals.

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum

Minimum 4 years of experience as a software developer.

Experience with a core programming language, preferably Python, and with web frameworks, preferably Django.

Experience working with PostgreSQL and AWS.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent attention to detail.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt in line with or ahead of external changes.

Prior tech startup experience in a high-growth and ambitious environment.

Desired Skills:

Python

AWS

Django

PostgreSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position