Solutions Architect at Sabenza It

Our Client is a well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell, They are known throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

They are currently looking for a Solutions Architecture with SOLID FinTech experience.

Applicants should have:

Minimum Qualification Required:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, ZACHMAN)

Architecture and design of high transaction volume Financial Services systems and technical knowledge of

Cloud architectures (Cloud, APIs, micro services, omni-channel, etc.) and integration to other solutions

Minimum Years of Experience:

7-10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry

5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

5+ yrs Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems

5+ yrs Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment

5+ yrs Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms

5+ yrs Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices

2-3 yrs Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team

2-3 yrs Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture

5-10 yrs Experience implementing solutions in an architecture capacity in the FinTech industry

3-5yrs Experience in architecting FinTech solutions from a security perspective

3-5yrs Experience in architecting payment platforms and supporting technologies

Retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes would be advantageous

SOLID ARCHITECTURE EXPERIENCE AND FINANCE EXPERIENCE

SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS WITH SOUTH AFRICAN ID’S MAY APPLY

Desired Skills:

Togaf

Architecture

Cloud

API

SDLC

FinTech

retail

micro services

omni-channel

integration

testing

implementation

production support

n-tier

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

