Solutions Architect (Security)

Requirements:

Presentation and technical write-up skills with strong oral and written communication skills.

Assisting in the generation of RFP, RFI, RFQ documents.

Well versed with different vendor equipment and technologies.

Expert understanding of architecting and maintaining WANs / SDWANS and LANs.

Provide security architecture design and consulting for pre and post-sales support of customer environment including network infrastructure

Investigate new vendor products, technologies and architectures and make recommendations to internally to the business

Network Backbone/Service Provider and Design Data Center Network Architectures

Network Security including Firewall Policies implementation and maintenance.

Qualifications and certifications:

Certification(s) in areas of expertise: CCNP or higher

CCNA Security: Cisco Certified Network Associate Security

Fortinet NSE 4: Network Security Expert – must have

Fortinet – NSE 7 Network Security Architect – nice to have

CompTIA Security+ Must have

CompTIA Cyber Security Analyst nice to have

CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) Nice to have

CISSP Certified Information Systems Security Professional – nice to have.

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with designing, planning and trouble-shooting complex network infrastructure.

Expertise in Routers, Switches, Firewalls from a variety of manufacturers.

Have a high degree of competency in technical areas: Networking Protocols/Services

Security: Network security, server security and end-user security, troubleshooting and administering Antivirus solutions

Experience with : Firewalls ,Anti-virus, Email Security, Backup, Managed Security Services

Have a high degree of competency in Multicast technologies, Packet Analysis and Firewall configuration tools

Cloud experience would be beneficial AWS, AZURE, Veem, VMWARE certs nice

