Solutions Architect (Security)

Requirements:
Presentation and technical write-up skills with strong oral and written communication skills.
Assisting in the generation of RFP, RFI, RFQ documents.
Well versed with different vendor equipment and technologies.
Expert understanding of architecting and maintaining WANs / SDWANS and LANs.
Provide security architecture design and consulting for pre and post-sales support of customer environment including network infrastructure
Investigate new vendor products, technologies and architectures and make recommendations to internally to the business
Network Backbone/Service Provider and Design Data Center Network Architectures
Network Security including Firewall Policies implementation and maintenance.
Qualifications and certifications:
Certification(s) in areas of expertise: CCNP or higher
CCNA Security: Cisco Certified Network Associate Security
Fortinet NSE 4: Network Security Expert – must have
Fortinet – NSE 7 Network Security Architect – nice to have
CompTIA Security+ Must have
CompTIA Cyber Security Analyst nice to have
CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) Nice to have
CISSP Certified Information Systems Security Professional – nice to have.
Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with designing, planning and trouble-shooting complex network infrastructure.
Expertise in Routers, Switches, Firewalls from a variety of manufacturers.
Have a high degree of competency in technical areas: Networking Protocols/Services
Security: Network security, server security and end-user security, troubleshooting and administering Antivirus solutions
Experience with : Firewalls ,Anti-virus, Email Security, Backup, Managed Security Services
Have a high degree of competency in Multicast technologies, Packet Analysis and Firewall configuration tools
Cloud experience would be beneficial AWS, AZURE, Veem, VMWARE certs nice