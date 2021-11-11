STL expands its software business in Africa

Digital network integrator STL has announced a strategic partnership with Limpopo Connexion, a subsidiary of Limpopo Economic Development Agency that provides broadband services to government bodies and enterprises in South Africa.

STL’s Digital BSS/OSS platform gives customers access to a cloud-native and comprehensive app development ecosystem and a hybrid cloud management system. This will enable Limpopo launch digital services and future-ready applications such as e-education, telemedicine and e-governance, transforming billions of lives in the region.

Baldwin Ramasobane, acting-CEO of Limpopo Connexion, comments: “Limpopo is paving the way for digital inclusion in Africa through next-gen digital services and applications. We are extremely delighted to join hands with STL for their advanced BSS/OSS solution and will leverage it to grow our business and capabilities, increase competitiveness and deliver great digital experience to our customers.”

Saikat Mitra, chief operating officer: network software at STL, says: “We are very excited to support Limpopo in their digital transformation journey. This webscale convergent platform will give them the agility to build advanced applications. Engineered for scale and speed, this solution will give them a competitive advantage for launching digital services and creating intelligent, future-ready applications.”