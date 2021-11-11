Times 3 Technologies cleans up at Sage Partner Awards

South Africa’s Times 3 Technologies (T3T) has once more come up trumps at the annual Sage Partner Awards, taking home no fewer than four awards, including the prestigious Executive Vice President’s (EVP) award.

T3T holds Sage’s highest-ranking, ‘platinum’ status, and year after year is named among Sage’s best-performing partners in the Africa and Middle East region.

By achieving the highest overall revenue for the medium businesses in the 2021 financial year, it was a shoe-in for the Highest Total Revenue to Sage award, while its unwavering commitment to implement Sage solutions with an extremely high level of customer satisfaction also made T3T the clear winner in the Implementation Partner of the Year category.

T3T also wholly embraced Sage’s transition to the Cloud which earned it the Cloud Partner of the Year award.

The company’s crowning glory is being named EVP Partner of the Year.

This exclusive accolade, awarded by Sage’s executive vice-president for Africa and the Middle East, Pieter Bensch, recognises commitment to Sage’s strategy, ambition and values. It also honours partners who show innovation and drive market acceleration not only for their own business, but the Sage eco-system as a whole.

PJ Bishop, Sage’s vice-president for Services: Africa and Middle East, says the T3T team is an example to all in the Sage ecosystem.

“Congratulations on being awarded the EVP Business Partner of the Year and winning many of the categories. This shows your overall success as a Sage business partner. I would like to thank T3T for their dedication to Sage and ensuring customer success as industry experts across the ERP and Payroll segments.”