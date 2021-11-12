Analyst Developer (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Nov 12, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.

Experience

7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

  • Full Stack Web Development
  • Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML
  • Web Components
  • NodeJS
  • MSSQL
  • Web Services
  • Rest Services

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Minimum

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Cloud Computing Services (AWS, Azure, etc.)
  • Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

