Automation Test Analyst

Calling ALL Automation Test Analysts looking for EXCITING new opportunities!! Permanent Role Are you known for delivering EXCEPTIONAL service that exceeds customers expectations through Proactive, Innovative and Appropriate Solutions by resolving queries fast and effectively? Do you have at least 4 years Selenium, Automation & Mobile Testing experience? Dont miss your chance apply toady!!

To create, debug, verify, maintain & update technical test scripts to run automated testing. Responsible for testing the functionality of a system designed to address business requirements to prevent errors / defects in the live system through the implementation of change control and improvement

About The Employer:

Minimum – Diploma or required Certification in Testing or ProgrammingPreferred:

Degree and/or relevant Certification including ISEB / ISTQB Certification | TMap Next Engineer | ISTQB Advanced Analyst

Ability to Script / Code

Banking Industry Experience

Learn more/Apply for this position