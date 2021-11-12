Cassava Technologies aims to empower Africa

Privately held African telecommunications group Econet has announced the launch of Cassava Technologies, which brings together Econet’s digital services and digital infrastructure product segments, encompassing fibre broadband networks, data centres, and renewable energy; as well as cloud & cybersecurity, fintech, and digital platforms.

Cassava Technologies aims to empower individuals and businesses in Africa through digital solutions which drive the vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind.

The company encompasses well established and leading technology brands, including Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Africa Data Centres, Liquid Cloud, Sasai Fintech, Vaya Technologies, and Distributed Power Technologies.

Cassava Technologies is backed by significant investment and extensive collaboration with some of the world’s largest technology businesses and institutional investors interested in Africa’s nascent but rapidly growing digital economy.

Econet Group’s mobile telecoms businesses which include Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, Econet LEO (Burundi), Econet Telecom Lesotho, Econet’s investment in Mascom Wireless Botswana, and Econet’s mobile money business, EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe are unaffected and will continue to operate under the Econet Wireless brand.

London-based African telecoms and tech entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, founder and executive chairman of Cassava Technologies, says: “Technology creates pathways to democratize access to opportunity. Only through accelerating digital innovation in Africa will we empower individuals, families, businesses, and economies to reach their full potential.

“As Africa’s economy transitions to digital, there is a tremendous opportunity for increasing connectivity to usher in a new wave of digital tools and solutions that will improve the lives of millions of Africans. This is why we have created Cassava Technologies, to make technology as accessible as cassava ‘fufu’ in Africa.”

Hardy Pemhiwa, CEO of Cassava Technologies, comments: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Cassava Technologies. Our unmatched fiber broadband, data centres and renewable energy infrastructure, paired with fintech, cloud, cybersecurity, and on-demand digital platforms, will accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.

“As Cassava Technologies, with a footprint covering more than 15 countries, we are well positioned to meet the growing needs of businesses operating in Africa and expand access to fintech and other digital services to enterprises, small & medium size businesses, and consumers across Africa.”