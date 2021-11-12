Cisco Network Engineer

Requirements

The role of the CCNP Specialist encompasses the following activities;

a) Performing designing, installing and troubleshooting of Cisco voice and unified communications applications, devices, and networks;

b) Performing network security tasks, including setting up and monitoring of secure voice system networks and launching and enforcing access control policies;

c) Managing the access points, IP telephony, PaBX and other hardware set-ups;

d) Managing and expanding the CISCO unified platform, such as CUCM and UCCZ;

e) Setup and configuration of Cisco range of switches, routers and wireless access points;

f) VoIP Service support;

g) Advanced / expert network designs;

h) Integration of any hardware/software configuration or telephone system to allow for maximum flexibility, eg. Instruments, switches, wireless environment and backend support;

i) Implementation of advanced solutions, if and where required;

j) Operational support relating to problem responses;

k) Advanced troubleshooting;

l) Auditing of user activity to ensure integrity and performance of the relevant databases;

m) Establishing standards, policies and procedures for database administration

n) Defining and implementing appropriate alerts on data;

o) End-to-end testing to ensure optimal performance;

p) Health checks and verification reports; and

q) Backup checks and verification reports

Example and personify the following;

– Ability to collaborate and work as part of a team;

– Ability to be self-managed, ethical and honest;

– Ability to be respectful and seek to build relationships;

– Relevant telecommunications experience and skills; and

– Experience and capability of leading IT technologies

Qualifications

Grade 12 (Matric) Certificate or evidence of minimum NQF Level 4

CISCO OEM Certified as CCNP

Most recent renewal or certification not older than 2019

Minimum of 5 years collective relevant working experience in the same or similar role with Voice, Routing and Switching, as well as Network Security experience

Evidence of service rendered in an organisation of 500+ users. Evidence to be present in the CV (evidence of at least one organisation to be reflected in CV).

