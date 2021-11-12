Cisco Network Engineer

Requirements
The role of the CCNP Specialist encompasses the following activities;
a) Performing designing, installing and troubleshooting of Cisco voice and unified communications applications, devices, and networks;
b) Performing network security tasks, including setting up and monitoring of secure voice system networks and launching and enforcing access control policies;
c) Managing the access points, IP telephony, PaBX and other hardware set-ups;
d) Managing and expanding the CISCO unified platform, such as CUCM and UCCZ;
e) Setup and configuration of Cisco range of switches, routers and wireless access points;
f) VoIP Service support;
g) Advanced / expert network designs;
h) Integration of any hardware/software configuration or telephone system to allow for maximum flexibility, eg. Instruments, switches, wireless environment and backend support;
i) Implementation of advanced solutions, if and where required;
j) Operational support relating to problem responses;
k) Advanced troubleshooting;
l) Auditing of user activity to ensure integrity and performance of the relevant databases;
m) Establishing standards, policies and procedures for database administration
n) Defining and implementing appropriate alerts on data;
o) End-to-end testing to ensure optimal performance;
p) Health checks and verification reports; and
q) Backup checks and verification reports
Example and personify the following;
– Ability to collaborate and work as part of a team;
– Ability to be self-managed, ethical and honest;
– Ability to be respectful and seek to build relationships;
– Relevant telecommunications experience and skills; and
– Experience and capability of leading IT technologies
Qualifications
- Grade 12 (Matric) Certificate or evidence of minimum NQF Level 4
- CISCO OEM Certified as CCNP
- Most recent renewal or certification not older than 2019
- Minimum of 5 years collective relevant working experience in the same or similar role with Voice, Routing and Switching, as well as Network Security experience
- Evidence of service rendered in an organisation of 500+ users. Evidence to be present in the CV (evidence of at least one organisation to be reflected in CV).