Intermediate Software Developer

Purpose of the role is to:

The incumbent will assist in the development, delivery and management of technology-based software solutions.

Develop and implement configuration changes and assist in the design of software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in a relevant discipline, e.g. Computer Science or Engineering or Technology

3 – 5 years’ experience in Java Development.

2 – 3 years’ experience in building software apps across various platforms and using different development languages.

2 – 3 years’ experience working with JSON, IntelliJ IDEA and GIT.

2 years’ demonstrated SDLC methodology experience.

2 years’ demonstrated experience in Scrum, Kanban and Agile development technology.

2 years’ experience in Technical Architecture, Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram

Mapping.

Key Performance Areas:

Software design

Integrated systems

Maintain reliable and secure application platforms

Accurate documentation management.

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Programming

JSON

GIT

IntelliJ

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

