Intermediate Software Developer

Purpose of the role is to:
- The incumbent will assist in the development, delivery and management of technology-based software solutions.
- Develop and implement configuration changes and assist in the design of software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements.
Minimum Requirements:
-
Degree or Diploma in a relevant discipline, e.g. Computer Science or Engineering or Technology
-
3 – 5 years’ experience in Java Development.
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in building software apps across various platforms and using different development languages.
-
2 – 3 years’ experience working with JSON, IntelliJ IDEA and GIT.
-
2 years’ demonstrated SDLC methodology experience.
- 2 years’ demonstrated experience in Scrum, Kanban and Agile development technology.
- 2 years’ experience in Technical Architecture, Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram
Mapping.
Key Performance Areas:
- Software design
- Integrated systems
- Maintain reliable and secure application platforms
- Accurate documentation management.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Programming
- JSON
- GIT
- IntelliJ
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund