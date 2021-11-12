Intermediate Software Developer

Nov 12, 2021

Purpose of the role is to:

  • The incumbent will assist in the development, delivery and management of technology-based software solutions.
  • Develop and implement configuration changes and assist in the design of software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree or Diploma in a relevant discipline, e.g. Computer Science or Engineering or Technology

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in Java Development.

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in building software apps across various platforms and using different development languages.

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience working with JSON, IntelliJ IDEA and GIT.

  • 2 years’ demonstrated SDLC methodology experience.

  • 2 years’ demonstrated experience in Scrum, Kanban and Agile development technology.
  • 2 years’ experience in Technical Architecture, Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram
    Mapping.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Software design
  • Integrated systems
  • Maintain reliable and secure application platforms
  • Accurate documentation management.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java Programming
  • JSON
  • GIT
  • IntelliJ
  • SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

