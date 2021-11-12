.Net Developer

Nov 12, 2021

NDox, our in-house collaborative publishing tool needs a development owner who will be responsible for supporting, maintaining, extending and managing the product using Agile methodologies.

NDox includes the following tech components:

  • .NET desktop and service applications backed by MS SQL Server
  • Integration with Microsoft SharePoint Online
  • Microsoft Office Add-ins for Word and Excel
  • Integration with Subversion
  • XML integration with Adobe Creative Suite products such as InDesign and Dreamweaver
  • Automation with Adobe InDesign Server

Your role will include the following

  • Receiving training and handover from the current set of developers
  • Understanding and documenting existing processes & code
  • Liaising with the product owner & project manager to develop the epics, features and sprint planning
  • Developing new features
  • Supporting the software
  • Growing and mentoring the NDox team when additional team members are added

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • SQL
  • Agile
  • XML
  • INTEGRATION

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is in the finance industry

