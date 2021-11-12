.Net Developer

NDox, our in-house collaborative publishing tool needs a development owner who will be responsible for supporting, maintaining, extending and managing the product using Agile methodologies.
NDox includes the following tech components:
- .NET desktop and service applications backed by MS SQL Server
- Integration with Microsoft SharePoint Online
- Microsoft Office Add-ins for Word and Excel
- Integration with Subversion
- XML integration with Adobe Creative Suite products such as InDesign and Dreamweaver
- Automation with Adobe InDesign Server
Your role will include the following
- Receiving training and handover from the current set of developers
- Understanding and documenting existing processes & code
- Liaising with the product owner & project manager to develop the epics, features and sprint planning
- Developing new features
- Supporting the software
- Growing and mentoring the NDox team when additional team members are added
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- SQL
- Agile
- XML
- INTEGRATION
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is in the finance industry