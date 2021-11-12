.Net Developer

NDox, our in-house collaborative publishing tool needs a development owner who will be responsible for supporting, maintaining, extending and managing the product using Agile methodologies.

NDox includes the following tech components:

.NET desktop and service applications backed by MS SQL Server

Integration with Microsoft SharePoint Online

Microsoft Office Add-ins for Word and Excel

Integration with Subversion

XML integration with Adobe Creative Suite products such as InDesign and Dreamweaver

Automation with Adobe InDesign Server

Your role will include the following

Receiving training and handover from the current set of developers

Understanding and documenting existing processes & code

Liaising with the product owner & project manager to develop the epics, features and sprint planning

Developing new features

Supporting the software

Growing and mentoring the NDox team when additional team members are added

Desired Skills:

Automation

SQL

Agile

XML

INTEGRATION

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is in the finance industry

Learn more/Apply for this position