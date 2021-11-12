Senior Java Developer – Sandton – up to R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Nov 12, 2021

Are you looking for a new opportunity in a world class technology in environment? If so, a Financial Services Giant based in Johannesburg with African roots is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

This company offers a rare opportunity to work on global scale systems within one of the fastest growing Investment Banks in South Africa and Africa as a whole.

The ideal candidate has a passion for cutting edge technology and enthusiastic about teamwork, lean thinking, and agile delivery.

Requirements:

  • IT Knowledge
  • IT Development
  • IT Applications
  • Automated Unit Testing
  • Data Integrity
  • looking for someone who has experience in Spring boot core technologies i.e., Spring data, Security, Cloud, Cache.
  • Microservices API -integration (RESTful services/Webservices)
  • Database technologies exposure (JPA/Hibernate, Postgres)
  • Cloud technologies exposure (AWS cloud, RedHat OpenShift/Kubernetes/Docker)
  • DevOps (CI/CD) (Build Pipeline, Bamboo/Jenkins, Git, Bitbucket)
  • Java 8 +
  • Agile methodologies exposure

Qualifications:

  • BSc Comp Science, B. Com Informatics degree or advanced degree
  • Bachelor’s degree in a field requiring strong analytical and quantitative skills such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Information Systems or similar
  • Bank recognised computer programming course or JAVA Certification & 5-7 Years’ Experience in Application Support
  • 5 – 7 Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.
  • 5 – 7 years of Java experience and iOS project implementation
  • Proficient in Java and Workflow.

Reference Number for this position is MK53512 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed]
or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

