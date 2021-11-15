Business Analyst

Nov 15, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Working with clients on a day-to-day business
  • Determine operational objectives by studying business functions (gathering information, evaluating output requirements and formats
  • Designing of new computer programs by analyzing requirements (constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities, and writing specifications
  • Work on improving systems by studying current practices and design modifications
  • Recommendation of controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures
  • Defines project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases, elements and forming a project team
  • Aligning external environment to look for new ventures, capabilities and trends that are value adding
  • Advise on changes in carrying out processes to better drive value and benefits for the brand
  • Facilitate workshops to analyze, communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes, policies and procedures
  • Test/examine existing processes and facilitate improvements with key players
  • Run a gap analysis to identify ideal and profitable solutions to meet requirements and needs
  • Work collaboratively with key business stakeholders to identify and improve performance goals
  • Translate business needs and date requirements into detailed business information to maximize profits

Requirements:

  • Business Management Related Diploma/ Degree preferably with an Information Systems focus
  • Additional IT Certifications
  • Minimum 3-4 years experience as a business analysis

