Responsibilities:
- Working with clients on a day-to-day business
- Determine operational objectives by studying business functions (gathering information, evaluating output requirements and formats
- Designing of new computer programs by analyzing requirements (constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities, and writing specifications
- Work on improving systems by studying current practices and design modifications
- Recommendation of controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures
- Defines project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases, elements and forming a project team
- Aligning external environment to look for new ventures, capabilities and trends that are value adding
- Advise on changes in carrying out processes to better drive value and benefits for the brand
- Facilitate workshops to analyze, communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes, policies and procedures
- Test/examine existing processes and facilitate improvements with key players
- Run a gap analysis to identify ideal and profitable solutions to meet requirements and needs
- Work collaboratively with key business stakeholders to identify and improve performance goals
- Translate business needs and date requirements into detailed business information to maximize profits
Requirements:
- Business Management Related Diploma/ Degree preferably with an Information Systems focus
- Additional IT Certifications
- Minimum 3-4 years experience as a business analysis
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.