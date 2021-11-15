Comstor named Cisco 2021 SA Distributor of the Year

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa’s Comstor business has been named the South African Distributor for the Year 2021 by Cisco.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this award from Cisco. The company is a core partner to our business, and its support over the last two years, in the face of global economic challenges, has been incredible,” says Louise Taute, Comstor director southern Africa and marketing director at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa. “It takes strategic partnerships to drive success in business, and that is exactly what we have managed to establish with Cisco and our passionate local partners.”

With the lingering aftermath of the pandemic seeping into 2021 and the undercurrent of economic uncertainty filtering into the African continent, the Comstor team has sought to reinvent itself. This has extended to creating new partner programmes, developing cross- and up-sell opportunities, creative campaigns, and lead generation activities.

“We are looking forward to continuing our success with Cisco by our side. Let’s consider that the future of technology will be shaped around the cloud, data, hybrid working models and mobility. We know that we will have a solution in our Cisco toolbox to meet the needs of our partners and the modern end-user,” ends Taute.