Imperial makes strategic investment in salesforce automation provider

Imperial’a Market Access business has made a strategic investment in FIGJAM, a sales force automation solution provider in Africa. The investment gives Imperial a 24% stake in the business and was effective 1 November 2021.

FIGJAM was founded in 2013 to create an online portal through which businesses can actively manage their field operations, by focusing on and building technology to more easily reach the geographically fragmented markets in Africa.

“Our investment in FIGJAM is in line with Imperial’s mobile commerce digital initiative and will provide our Market Access business, which has a footprint in over 20 African countries, with a critical salesforce automation and van sales enablement solution,” says Johan Truter, CEO of Imperial’s Market Access business.

Since inception, FIGJAM has successfully deployed its software to numerous clients across 10 African countries with thousands of users. These clients include some of the leading distribution companies in sub-Saharan Africa.

“FIGJAM’s solution is fit-for-purpose and meets the requirements of sales and distribution companies in Africa. We are fast becoming a regional leader in our field and currently facilitate the processing of sales worth millions of dollars every month. The technology market in Africa is thriving, and with our continent consistently recognised as one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world, we are excited to merge our technical expertise with Imperial’s continent-wide footprint,” says David Boaler co-founder of FIGJAM.

The technology meets the technical, functional and scalability requirements to form part of the digital toolset available at Imperial to provide visibility and integrate with the point of sales, as well as establish partnerships to expand its ecosystem.

“Imperial is excited about this strategic partnership with FIGJAM, which is in line with our ‘Gateway to Africa’ strategy. It provides the clients and principals of our Market Access business with the opportunity to increase their reach into markets on the African continent,” concludes Truter.