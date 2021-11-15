IT Learnership

Our client within the Finance industry seeks to appoint an IT Intern on a 1-year IT Learnership programme based in Umhlanga

Desired Skills:

Secondary Education – Must have MATRIC with Mathematics or Mathematics Literacy – Essential –

Must have A+ and N+ –

Must be Computer literate –

Must have good Communication skills –

Must be willing to learn

