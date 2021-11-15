IT Project Manager at Top Vitae

Technical skills:

The Project Manager will assist the Project Leader(Program Manager for Programs) in their operational projects management tasks. It also provides an information hub for the project or program.

Excellent in Microsoft Office Applications

(Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Project, etc.)

Project Management Office (PMO)

Governance Processes

Project Administration

Project Financials

Estimates and Pipeline

Reporting

Knowledge of Project Lifecycle (ITPM) and Agile

QAP

Strong Project Management skills would be advantageous.

Strong Organisational skills and the ability to focus on multiple tasks at the same time.

Job Activities would include:

Maintain and update the project plan (roadmap), which constantly represents a valid planning status(offer, scope, deliverables, timelines, costs and resources)

Maintain project documentation (Project handbook, LOP)

Track and report project status.

Create and maintain the information platform and project intranet site (insofar as this is installed)

Schedule, organize and run project meetings, taking minutes, and prepare presentations and ensures that LOP, risk

management and project planning (incl. Date, budget) is regularly reported.

Perform consistently to achieve high quality results with Project Finance Reporting to customers and Project Status Updates.

Conforming to application of rules and standards as of line organizations and controlling, use of specifications (templates and checklists) from ITPM.

Soft Skills:

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally

and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Requirements:

5-8 years sound and professional experience as a Project Manager

At least 5-8 full cycle Application implementations experience (project preparation to implementation)

Matric Certificate

Administration Certificate

IT / Business Degree

Project Management Qualification (Prince2 /PMBOK / PMI / Six Sigma /ITIL or ASAP)

Depending on the line of Business has a PMI, Six Sigma, or equivalent certification.

About The Employer:

Our reputable, global client based in Midrand, who has a large manufacturing concern is looking for a Project Manager to join their company.

Learn more/Apply for this position