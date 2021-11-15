Junior to Intermediate C# Developer / Quantitative Analyst

NEW WORK IN: New work in at an up-and-coming Fintech and Software Dev shop with key focus on interbank trading. You will be involved in Bonds, Derivatives and Foreign Exchange Markets so a knack for Mathematics and Analytics is key.

This scale-up powered by proven technology; they are looking for the best and brightest C# Developers who will join a budding team working with .Net Core, SQL server hosted on Azure in the FinTech space.

You can expect cutting edge tech and interesting work; the role is office-based, nestled in Illovo with some days where you can work from home!

This is what you need to apply:

At least 1 to 5 years’ experience coding commercially. – C# Microsoft stack is key

The job calls for skills in C#, ASP.Net Core Blazor, and SQL Server

Python and Physics or engineering (Electronics or Chemical) background is a major plus

An interest in Quantitative Analysis

You can comfortably grasp complex problems and coding techniques

Knowledge of Azure cloud

Qualifications:

A Minimum of Honours BSc Degree Applied Mathematics/Statistics/Financial Mathematics or any other analytical degree equivalent

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position offering a salary of up to R600k per annum, salary negotiable on experience. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or at [URL Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

