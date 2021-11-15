Linux System Administrator

Nov 15, 2021

  • Provide 2nd level support to support teams on subscriber management systems
  • Show a good understanding of different Sandvine elements
  • Perform Linux administration related to subscriber management systems
  • Write scripts to automate manual tasks
  • Perform troubleshooting of subscriber management systems
  • Perform troubleshooting of ISP networks related to subscriber managementsystems
  • Perform weekly checks on all Customer equipment
  • Perform LTIP Upgrades
  • Execute MoP provided by senior engineers
  • Upskill as much as possible

Desired Skills:

  • sandvine
  • linux
  • LTIP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Smart Colleagues
Best of Breed
Family Entrepreneurial Environment
Self Managed
Fun , Work hard , play hard
Successful like minded Team Players

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • pension

Learn more/Apply for this position