Linux System Administrator

- Provide 2nd level support to support teams on subscriber management systems
- Show a good understanding of different Sandvine elements
- Perform Linux administration related to subscriber management systems
- Write scripts to automate manual tasks
- Perform troubleshooting of subscriber management systems
- Perform troubleshooting of ISP networks related to subscriber managementsystems
- Perform weekly checks on all Customer equipment
- Perform LTIP Upgrades
- Execute MoP provided by senior engineers
- Upskill as much as possible
Desired Skills:
- sandvine
- linux
- LTIP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Smart Colleagues
Best of Breed
Family Entrepreneurial Environment
Self Managed
Fun , Work hard , play hard
Successful like minded Team Players
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension