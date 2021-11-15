Linux System Administrator

Provide 2nd level support to support teams on subscriber management systems

Show a good understanding of different Sandvine elements

Perform Linux administration related to subscriber management systems

Write scripts to automate manual tasks

Perform troubleshooting of subscriber management systems

Perform troubleshooting of ISP networks related to subscriber managementsystems

Perform weekly checks on all Customer equipment

Perform LTIP Upgrades

Execute MoP provided by senior engineers

Upskill as much as possible

Desired Skills:

sandvine

linux

LTIP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Smart Colleagues

Best of Breed

Family Entrepreneurial Environment

Self Managed

Fun , Work hard , play hard

Successful like minded Team Players

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

