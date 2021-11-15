MIS Developer (with Java) (CH733) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems is looking for an experienced MIS Developer with Java skills

The company has implemented an integrated suite of software applications including JIRA, Confluence, Alfresco, Bitbucket and Sage X3 collectively called the Management Information Systems (MIS) in support of the business processes and information requirements.

Further development, customisation, consolidation, and application enhancement is required to improve the functionality and efficiency of the current set of MIS suite.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop, test and deploy custom solutions for MIS systems.

Develop and test interfaces between the different applications to support the information and business requirements.

Participate in needs identification and analysis with assistance of the MIS manager.

Script writing (Linux) and development of reusable templates.

Install, configure servlets, test, maintain, monitor, and upgrade the MIS systems.

Test environment setup and upgrades.

System health monitoring and support.

Server maintenance (Linux and Windows).

Provide user support and third-party application support on MIS systems (Jira, Confluence, Wiki, Alfresco, Bitbucket, etc.).

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE (minimum):

IT Degree, Diploma, or relevant Certifications

2 years relevant experience in a similar role.

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE / COMPETENCIES & TECHNOLOGIES:

Knowledge / Skills required:

Programming languages: Java , PHP, C++, Apache Groovy (programming and scripting language)

, PHP, C++, Apache Groovy (programming and scripting language) OS Linux any of the following: Centos, Ubuntu, Red hat

any of the following: Centos, Ubuntu, Red hat Relational Database: MySQL

Web Servers: Apache Tomcat, or Apache Web

Web development: HTML 5 , CSS, JavaScript, JSON (Data Format), XML, VTL

, CSS, JavaScript, JSON (Data Format), XML, VTL RESTful web services

Bash and Linux scripting

Beneficial / Advantageous:

Visual Basic

Experience in JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket and Alfresco

Microsoft Server and Microsoft SQL

Source control: GIT

Docker, Hyper-V Creation

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Analytic thinking with a problem-solving approach

Enquiring mind ability to think outside the scope of what is required and eager to learn

Be a team player

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to confidently interact with all stakeholders

Other:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position