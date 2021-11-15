Network Engineer

Network Engineer

HPE networking/Aruba

ClearPass experience

You will enjoy the fruits of being an all rounder expert : which includes presales, break fix and projects

You will be part of a WIFI , Storage and Datacentre Team

Desired Skills:

ClearPass

HPE

HPE Networking

Aruba Networking

Auba

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A strong force to be reckoned with

Hands on Technical leader who has walked the path with his team

Group has smashed their number this year

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

bonus

remote

overtime

standby

Learn more/Apply for this position