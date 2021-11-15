Network Engineer
HPE networking/Aruba
ClearPass experience
You will enjoy the fruits of being an all rounder expert : which includes presales, break fix and projects
You will be part of a WIFI , Storage and Datacentre Team
Desired Skills:
- ClearPass
- HPE
- HPE Networking
- Aruba Networking
- Auba
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A strong force to be reckoned with
Hands on Technical leader who has walked the path with his team
Group has smashed their number this year
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- bonus
- remote
- overtime
- standby