Senior C# Developer – Sandton – R900K Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for exposure to the international IT arena? We have the role just for you.

An international Wealth & Investment Management hub with a heavy international presence. This is your opportunity to engage in offshore work, using the latest tech available within the South African Market.

You will join an intellectual bunch of Devs who are on a mission to disrupt IT development as we know it. They are making critical investments accessible; creating new Software; & building products directly impacting user experience!

This is what you need:

5+ years key experience working the Microsoft Stack – C#, .Net Core

You have good experience developing RESTful API’s in either C#, .Net Core or NodeJS

Databases: MongoDB, Microsoft SQL, Oracle

Dev Tools: Visual Studio, Jenkins, Azure DevOps

Other: Redis, Google Analytics, Git, Selenium, Power Automate, UX experience

Azure/ AWS advantageous

Qualification:

IT related qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS53390 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

