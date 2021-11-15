Market Research GLobal Supply Company based in FOurways is urgently looking for a RAM SENIOR DATA/SYSTEMS ANALYST to join its dynamic team for a 12 month contract.
Reporting to the Panel Manager, the Senior Data/Systems Analyst role will be part of a team that is ultimately responsible for the quality and smooth running of the panel. Candidates should be able to demonstrate they are numerate, confident in Microsoft Office (especially Excel), willing to learn new software tools and comfortable working in a team.
The key responsibilities will include:
- Take ownership of daily processing of audience measurement data
- Daily checks of audience measurement data to ensure quality and accuracy of data deliverables
- Provide regular data analysis and reports to the Panel Management team
- Active support of the development and testing of the measurement techniques and of the back-end processing systems
- Monitoring of panel and device management systems i.e., RAMS Panel Management system alongside the Panel Manager
- Ensuring that the end-to-end process is set-up to run as smoothly as possible (after further training and with support, you will be required to detect and recover from issues that occur)
- Perform accurate analysis and interpretation of data, providing strong recommendations and actionable insights
- Help identify and investigate statistical and procedural techniques for enhancing the validity of audience measurement data collected
- Contributing to the research design of recruitment and outputs to client
Ideally candidates should have:
- Excellent capabilities in understanding data processing and data management techniques
- Fluent in data analysis and process investigation
- Highly computer literate: Microsoft Office Applications; Advanced use of Excel (Pivot Table generation; V-Look Ups)
- Experience in SPSS or Tableau would be advantageous
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Accurate and high attention to detail
- Excellent organisational and time management skills
- Excellent teamworking and communication skills (verbal and written)
- A background and knowledge of data management within a market research environment is advantageous
Experience and Qualification
- A tertiary diploma/degree in Information Management; Programming; Statistics or Research Psychology
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Systems Analysis
- Market Research
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Monthly Salary