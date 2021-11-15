SENIOR DATA/SYSTEMS ANALYST

Market Research GLobal Supply Company based in FOurways is urgently looking for a RAM SENIOR DATA/SYSTEMS ANALYST to join its dynamic team for a 12 month contract.

Reporting to the Panel Manager, the Senior Data/Systems Analyst role will be part of a team that is ultimately responsible for the quality and smooth running of the panel. Candidates should be able to demonstrate they are numerate, confident in Microsoft Office (especially Excel), willing to learn new software tools and comfortable working in a team.

The key responsibilities will include:

Take ownership of daily processing of audience measurement data

Daily checks of audience measurement data to ensure quality and accuracy of data deliverables

Provide regular data analysis and reports to the Panel Management team

Active support of the development and testing of the measurement techniques and of the back-end processing systems

Monitoring of panel and device management systems i.e., RAMS Panel Management system alongside the Panel Manager

Ensuring that the end-to-end process is set-up to run as smoothly as possible (after further training and with support, you will be required to detect and recover from issues that occur)

Perform accurate analysis and interpretation of data, providing strong recommendations and actionable insights

Help identify and investigate statistical and procedural techniques for enhancing the validity of audience measurement data collected

Contributing to the research design of recruitment and outputs to client

Ideally candidates should have:

Excellent capabilities in understanding data processing and data management techniques

Fluent in data analysis and process investigation

Highly computer literate: Microsoft Office Applications; Advanced use of Excel (Pivot Table generation; V-Look Ups)

Experience in SPSS or Tableau would be advantageous

Excellent problem-solving skills

Accurate and high attention to detail

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Excellent teamworking and communication skills (verbal and written)

A background and knowledge of data management within a market research environment is advantageous

Experience and Qualification

A tertiary diploma/degree in Information Management; Programming; Statistics or Research Psychology

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Systems Analysis

Market Research

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Monthly Salary

Learn more/Apply for this position