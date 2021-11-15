SENIOR TECHNICAL INTERNAL SALES – VALVE- BOKSBURG OFFICE

We are looking for a senior technical internal sales person to join our Boksburg office team, reporting to the Operations Director.

Successful person will:

Have a mechanical /Instrumentation background dealing with flow related equipment / instrumentation.

Have a min. of 5 years’ internals sales experience in a senior position. Will be required to supervise two (2) other staff.

Must come from the Valves, Pumps, and Engineering industries only.

Have very good computer experience using MS Office including MS Word, Excel and Outlook, Syspro ERP/Inventory and sales packages. Syspro knowledge will be advantageous.

Have proven experience in handling sales calls with technical back up.

Be able to work accordingly & professionally with our clients Sasol, Sappi, Anglo, etc.

Have excellent communication at all levels.

Must enjoy working in an office.

Candidate must reside in Gauteng area, 25-30 kms from the airport.

Desired Skills:

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

leadership skills.

MS Office Package

Syspro

Inventory Control

Sales Skills

Sales Process

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Wholesale & Trading

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Total Valve & Control Solutions

Since it was founded in 1986, Valve & Automation have earned a reputation for providing optimum solutions for harsh applications in the oil & gas, chemical, refining, mining & minerals, pulp & paper and power generation industries throughout Southern Africa.

Together with support from world leading suppliers in valves, actuators and positioners, V&A have the experience, know-how and product range to meet the needs of almost any application in industry from isolation, on/off, ESD to modulating control. From complete new packages to OEM parts, V&A can supply your requirements. Whichever solution is selected, all customers enjoy the backup of our branches and staff anywhere in Southern Africa. Our support structure ensures that we are able to respond quickly and efficiently from initial enquiry through to supply, technical support and after sales service.

V&A has succeeded in developing technical sales staff into “product and application” specialists, who have a high degree of expertise within their particular area and are able to offer optimum solutions, not valves from a catalogue. These specialists are qualified instrument or mechanical technicians having spent many years themselves in industry giving a better understanding of the demands placed on production, project and maintenance personnel.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Competitive basic salary

13th cheque performance related –

Commission based on the branch performance –

Provident fund –

Medical aid

