Software Tester – Remote – up to R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is a fintech scale up, providing an experience for the future of financial services and they’re seeking a Software Tester to join their dynamic team.

You’ll have the responsibility of designing and running tests on software usability. The software tester will conduct tests, analyse the results, and report observations to the design team. You may also interact with clients in order to understand the requirements of the product.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or Information Systems

ISTQB Certified

4-6 years commercial experience as a Software Tester

Responsibilities:

Reviewing software requirements and preparing test scenarios

Executing tests on software usability

Analysing test results on database impacts, errors or bugs, and usability

Preparing reports on all aspects related to the software testing carried out and reporting to the design team

Interacting with clients to understand product requirements

Participating in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems

Test and prove that the software meets major architectural requirements

Prove for scalability and performance of software

Ensuring the quality of the system as a whole

Work with firmware developers and validation engineers

Develop and automate tests for software validation

Detect bug issues

Prepare file defect reports and report test progress

Desired Skills:

ISTQB Certified

Software Tester

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

